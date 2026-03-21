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Hezbollah successful battle: Israeli military in southern Lebanon & loss of several Merkava Mk.IV tanks by the attackers
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Hezbollah reports on successful battles with the Israeli military in southern Lebanon and the loss of several Merkava Mk.IV tanks by the attackers.

Adding:

The IRGC reports that a third Israeli F-16 fighter jet was shot down over central Iran early this morning.

According to Iran's statement, the aircraft hit by the Iranian air defense system crashed in the Isfahan area. Earlier, it was reported that an F-16 was hit. 

We are waiting for objective control footage and debris.

Adding:

⚡️Correspondent Raviv of Axios writes about the paradoxes of the lifting of US sanctions against Iranian oil. 

"The US will allow Iran to receive about $14 billion in oil revenue.

This is a huge financial concession to Iran on the part of the US.

This is the first time the US has bought Iranian oil since 1996.

All of this is happening in the midst of a war against... Iran."

Adding:

Iran has begun loading two super-large oil tankers on Kharg Island, the country's main export terminal.

According to the ship tracking service TankerTrackers, these are VLCC-class tankers, each of which is capable of transporting about 2 million barrels of oil - worth over $400 million at current prices.

Recall that today, the US lifted sanctions on Iranian oil.

More:  ❗️The USA will face an unprecedented response if they attempt to seize the Iranian island of Kharg

According to Tasnim, Iran's allies could destabilize the situation in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in response to this.

According to the agency's source, in the event of an escalation, the situation for American forces in the region will become significantly more difficult than it is now.

Adding:  You better sit down for this one MAGA bros...

The U.S. Treasury on Friday authorized a 30-day window for the delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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