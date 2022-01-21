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OMICRON V: Jalisco New Vaxx Generation w/ Claude & Claudia
Vaccine Passports Come To Jalisco
American Refugee Claude and Mexican Born Claudia discuss Jab Passports, Mask Tyranny, the free market, the future in Mexico, and how to fucking mentally deal with having to live surrounded by Coronatards and death cult members.
Telegram: https://t.me/apocalypsenowmexico
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Z8XiGerfAmob/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FurleyVision:a?r=4vnQ2zyis6zkCrYwUXgMQM9WLbn7wKAB
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apocalypsenow/home