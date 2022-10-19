Terminator T100's now being deployed by NATO....
THeMIS UGV with the PROTECTOR RWS
Unique Modular Design • Open Architecture • Rapid Reconfiguration • Hybrid Diesel - Electric Drive • Low Noise Signature • Stable with Low Center of Gravity • Multi-Mission Capable • Robust and Reliable
PROTECTOR
Fully stabilized • Automatic tilt and cant compensation • Accurate, reliable and safe • Qualified for global operations • Low life cycle cost • Flexible and modular • Lock-on-target • Automatic lead angle correction
Source @STFN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.