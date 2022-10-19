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Terminator T100's now being deployed by NATO....
THeMIS UGV with the PROTECTOR RWS
Unique Modular Design • Open Architecture • Rapid Reconfiguration • Hybrid Diesel - Electric Drive • Low Noise Signature • Stable with Low Center of Gravity • Multi-Mission Capable • Robust and Reliable
PROTECTOR
Fully stabilized • Automatic tilt and cant compensation • Accurate, reliable and safe • Qualified for global operations • Low life cycle cost • Flexible and modular • Lock-on-target • Automatic lead angle correction
Source @STFN