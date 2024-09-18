Mammoth Hospital in Specialized Orthopedic Surgery

Planet TV Studios and their innovative television show, New Frontiers, presents episode on Mammoth Hospital.





Mammoth Hospital is a modern, 17-bed Critical Access Hospital, supported by full-time board certified medical staff and first rate equipment. They are proud to offer personalized care with their highly qualified nursing staff throughout their facility and 12 out-patient clinics.





As an Official Medical Provider for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Teams, they are proud of their specialized orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation programs. Mammoth Hospital is always prepared to meet the health care needs of their residents and visitors with 24-hour emergency care.





Their Mission: To promote the well-being and improve the health of their residents and guests.





Their Vision: Meticulous Care - Memorable People - Majestic Location





Their Values:

Excellence - They will provide an experience that surpasses all expectations.

Leadership - They believe that effective leadership begins with a commitment to serve others.

Empathy - They will look through the lens of others without judgement.

Value - They will provide worth that pleases and surprises.

Accountability - They will honor and fulfill their agreements and promises.

Trust - They will cherish and respect the privilege and responsibility of their calling to serve others.

Encouragement - They will inspire courage and confidence to overcome adversity and enable healing.





​For more information about Mammoth Hospital please visit https://mammothhospital.org





​For more information about the series visit Planet TV Studios https://planettvstudios.com or call Christian Alain, Executive Producer, (888) 210-4292 x100