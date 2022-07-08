Relax and Chill

10 minutes of music for study or relaxing to, or just a quick break in your day.

Some interesting facts about relaxing.

Taking a few minutes to consciously relax increases your ability to focus and concentrate.

For many people listening to relaxing music can lower stress and improve sleep.

So chill and relax with more of my videos.

Helping support my work is Greatly Appreciated

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