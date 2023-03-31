Interview - Mike Westerfield on "The Reality" - From Islam to Christianity

Mike Westerfield was brought up as a nominal Christian. As a correction officer in a prison, Mike met many Muslim inmates who gave him books about Islam. Reading them, Mike questioned his own faith. Sadly, he became convinced that Jesus was a mere prophet, not the Son of God, and converted to Islam. But God was watching over Mike. Soon he had an encounter with the living Son of God in a dream.

For more info, news, resources, and full episodes of our TV Show & Podcast: https://www.RadicalTruth.net

The Radical Truth TV Show & Podcast is hosted by Tony Gurule. Show topics include the Gospel, Islam, evangelism, apologetics, theology, philosophy, news topics, world religions, etc.

