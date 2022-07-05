What is Above, Below and Beyond the Flat Earth?

Three related questions frequently asked by people first coming across this subject, all of which share similar answers, are what is over, under, and outside of the Flat Earth? The shortest and most honest answer is that ultimately we don't know what is above, below, and beyond the Earth. In reality, globe believers themselves also don't know what exists in the deep recesses of the Earth anymore than they know what exists in the depths of their infinite vacuum space, but they are given definitive answers about both in the form of stories and CGI images by their heliocentric priests. As one of their own, Richard Feynman, eloquently stated however: "I would rather have questions that cannot be answered, than answers that cannot be questioned"...