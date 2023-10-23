Create New Account
🚪 Behind Closed Doors: HOUSE TO MEET AMID SPEAKER BATTLE 🚪
Published Monday

Rep. Dan Meuser joins Newsline to discuss why he’s entering the race for House Speaker and what to expect as GOP lawmakers meet behind closed doors Monday evening.

Keywords
congressrinoshouse speaker votedeep state actorsgop closed door meetings

