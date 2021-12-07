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A TERRIFYING FIRST LOOK AT VACCINE-INJURED CHILDREN
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19048 views • December 07, 2021
A TERRIFYING FIRST LOOK AT VACCINE-INJURED CHILDREN
And this is just the beginning of the deaths/disease from the clot shot. What we are seeing right now are the immediate effects. Just wait until months or years down the line when the autoimmune disease and nervous system damage kick in.
STUPID PEOPLE ARE GOING TO DIE. PEOPLE WITH NO FREE WILL ARE GOING TO DIE. AND AS WRONG AS IT SOUNDS., THAT`S A GOOD THING., BECAUSE ANYONE WHO IS THAT STUPID., WILL DIE. AND PROBLABLY SHOULD HAVE BEEN DEAD – BUT FUCK AWAY FROM CHILDREN!
source:
StewPeters.tv
And this is just the beginning of the deaths/disease from the clot shot. What we are seeing right now are the immediate effects. Just wait until months or years down the line when the autoimmune disease and nervous system damage kick in.
STUPID PEOPLE ARE GOING TO DIE. PEOPLE WITH NO FREE WILL ARE GOING TO DIE. AND AS WRONG AS IT SOUNDS., THAT`S A GOOD THING., BECAUSE ANYONE WHO IS THAT STUPID., WILL DIE. AND PROBLABLY SHOULD HAVE BEEN DEAD – BUT FUCK AWAY FROM CHILDREN!
source:
StewPeters.tv
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