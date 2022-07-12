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"NO MORE FALSE PROPHECY!" - JUDGEMENT WILL CLEANSE THE CHURCH
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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378 views • July 12, 2022

#IDOL #PROPHECY #FALSE

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: The original prophecy of death of false prophets, pastors and all who teach false doctrine. This is not a low benchmark- this is a stern judgement warning of the Lord. No one 'wanders' into a death warning, a person has to CONSISTENTLY WALK IN LIES AND DELIBERATE FALSEHOOD before God will render such a judgement. The Lord is much more tolerant and merciful now due to the work of grace among believers than in times past - but these are the days where people are perishing in ignorance ("My people perish for lack of knowledge" - Hosea 4:6). People are losing their faith and even their lives now because they CAN'T TELL LIES FROM TRUTH so God has to do something. The Lord will take a very hard line on ministry leaders who deliberately deceive the church or give it false comfort that causes it to be unprepared for the coming days of the Beast.


READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/11/no-more-false-prophecy-january-5-2021/


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false prophet false apostles false teachers deception brotherhoods judgements idol idols prophecy death Youtube promotion church victory harvest celebrity illuminati Freemason Freemasonry cult satanic worship contracts abomination God Jesus idolatry sin lies


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This is the original prophecy about death/ sudden death of false leaders prophets, pastors and all who teach false doctrine. Let it be understood, God is merciful and patient, it takes a long time for His cup to pour wrath. This is not a low benchmark to reach either- this is a stern judgement. Men don't just "wander" into it, they have to CONSISTENTLY WALK IN DELIBERATE FALSEHOOD AND LIES a long time before God judges. Yah is more tolerant and merciful now due to the work of grace among believers than in times past, but these are days of people perishing in ignorance ("My people perish for lack of knowledge" - Hosea 4:6). People have lost faith, hope, savings and even their lives because they CAN'T TELL LIES FROM TRUTH AND THE LIES ARE NOW KILLING THEM (an example is 2020 and all it has brought to this world). It's clear we're at a cut-off point. The Lord will take a very hard line on ministry leaders who deliberately deceive the church or give it false comfort that causes it to be unprepared for the coming days of the Beast. This word has many nuances so listen well and understand.

Keywords
youtubedeceptiondeathgodjesusprophecyharvestabominationcultilluminatifreemasonrypromotionfreemasoncelebrityidolatryfalse prophetcontractsidolsidolfalse teachersfalse apostlesjudgementssatanic worshipbrotherhoodschurch victory
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