Portuguese Angola: RACE WAR: When Whites counter-genocided Blacks...

The blacks outnumbered the Portuguese 26:1 in Angola. By the end of the brutal year of 1961, for every 1 white who had been killed, the whites killed 24 blacks!



Northern Angola turned into a "human desert" as the Portuguese killed and chased the blacks out of their territory.



All the whites of southern Africa benefited from the extreme fight the Portuguese put up. They hurt the blacks to such a degree that the blacks quickly changed their tactics from all-out attacks, to hit-and-run attacks - which, technically, are the only attacks they use against whites to this day.



This is the most detailed information that I can gather at the moment, regarding the most intense fighting that ever took place between blacks and whites in southern Africa. This is the most brutal racial conflict that probably has ever occurred between blacks and whites. The cruelty and brutality of what the blacks did to the whites, is beyond belief. However, the vast majority of whites were NOT intimidated by this and they fought back against the blacks.



In this video I begin by taking a look more closely at how the Portuguese system actually worked towards the blacks. Despite the propaganda, it still favoured whites very much.



In the fighting that took place initially, it was white civilians who fought the black military forces. These Portuguese civilians gave an incredible account of themselves. They were exceptionally outraged at the way the blacks had attacked them without warning, and the savagery of the attacks.



It were these white civilians who not only stood up to the blacks but who began slaughtering them in reprisals for what they did to men, women and children. The whites were not cruel. The whites just settled down to the business of killing. Eventually the government had to stop the white militias because they were getting out of control with the non-stop slaughtering of the blacks!



The Portuguese army and air force and the PIDE (the state security Police) also got down to killing. The Portuguese went and massacred entire villages of blacks, and bombed them. Civilians, PIDE and troops dealt the blacks blows.



The Portuguese even killed white Christian priests who had been teaching the blacks, and they set fire to their churches, such was the anger at what had happened.



In this video we study, in as much detail as possible, the consequences of this, the most brutal racial conflict that ever took place between blacks and whites. I discuss important lessons whites can learn from it, many of which, we will revisit in the future as we explore strategies and tactics by which whites in the future can win racial conflicts against blacks.