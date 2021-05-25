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O Dr Pierre Gilbert τα είπε ξεκάθαρα το 95... Εμείς σήμερα τι κάνουμε;
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483 views • May 25, 2021
Βουιξε το διαδίκτυο μ'αυτό το βίντεο. Πρέπει να το νιώσουν και οι Έλληνες.
Συμφωνα με το άρθρο εδώ https://gloria.tv/post/fyR7nCyYRJ9x1HnGQcdq7pVW9 μιλησε σε Γαλλομασονικό
ακροατήριο για τον μετανθρωπισμό και για το γεγονός ότι είχαν βρει τρόπο να κάνουν τον κόσμο ζόμπι.
Ισχυρίστηκε ότι το είχαν ήδη δοκιμάσει αυτο στη Ρουάντα.
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
Συμφωνα με το άρθρο εδώ https://gloria.tv/post/fyR7nCyYRJ9x1HnGQcdq7pVW9 μιλησε σε Γαλλομασονικό
ακροατήριο για τον μετανθρωπισμό και για το γεγονός ότι είχαν βρει τρόπο να κάνουν τον κόσμο ζόμπι.
Ισχυρίστηκε ότι το είχαν ήδη δοκιμάσει αυτο στη Ρουάντα.
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
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