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(MIRROR) 2020 Election Ballot Box Corruption Caught On Camera In Georgia
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212 views • September 04, 2021
Source: Real Americas Voice
According to John Fredericks, state officials now have video of 240 leftist operatives he called “ballot traffickers” dumping tens of thousands of ballots into drop boxes in the middle of the night in locations across Georgia.
Surveillance cameras installed by Georgia's Sec of State reveal that ballot boxes were stuffed with backpack carrying individuals in the middle of the night. Over 240 separate vehicles identified on camera.
Heather Mullins from Real Americas Voice broke this news this morning on the John Fredericks radio show. There is video that captures 240 ballot traffickers in Georgia. Each of the traffickers averaged 23-24 drops where they would empty backpacks into the ballot boxes. This is completely illegal. No harvesting is allowed in Georgia.
According to John Fredericks, state officials now have video of 240 leftist operatives he called “ballot traffickers” dumping tens of thousands of ballots into drop boxes in the middle of the night in locations across Georgia.
Surveillance cameras installed by Georgia's Sec of State reveal that ballot boxes were stuffed with backpack carrying individuals in the middle of the night. Over 240 separate vehicles identified on camera.
Heather Mullins from Real Americas Voice broke this news this morning on the John Fredericks radio show. There is video that captures 240 ballot traffickers in Georgia. Each of the traffickers averaged 23-24 drops where they would empty backpacks into the ballot boxes. This is completely illegal. No harvesting is allowed in Georgia.
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