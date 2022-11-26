Create New Account
"Q Sent Me" - The Untold Story of The 'QShaman' and January 6th | Trailer
GalacticStorm
Published Saturday |
Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," has become the face of January 6th, 2021. When filmmakers Jason Rink and Paul Escandon first saw the images of him sitting in the Senate, wearing a fur pelt, hons, and facepaint, they quickly secured an unfiltered interview with him on January 7th. Q Sent Me is the untold story of that day, and the aftermath, with exclusive footage that's never been seen by the public before, and will forever change your perspective of the events on January 6th.

Watch: www.QSentMeMovie.com

All Credit: Jason Rink and Paul Escandon
www.MyMoviesPlus.com


