Frequencies - Part Two | Devices - wacky or worthy?

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Rob Verkerk PhD’s second part of his evaluation of frequency medicine, this time diving deep into devices that measure or deliver frequencies to the body.
Read the full Part One Frequencies article - Unearthing the mysteries of life here:
https://www.anhinternational.org/news/feature-frequencies-part-1-unearthing-the-mysteries-of-life/
Read the full Part Two Frequencies article - Devices: wacky or worthy? here:
https://www.anhinternational.org/news/feature-frequency-medicine-part-2-devices-wacky-or-worthy/