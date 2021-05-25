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Dr Reiner FuellMich Says the Pandemic is the Worst Crime Against Humanity Ever Committed
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91 views • May 25, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was born and raised in Bremen, Germany. He studied law at the Georg-August University in Göttingen and in Los Angeles. He worked, among other things, as a research assistant at the law faculty of the Georg-August-University of Göttingen and received his doctorate there.
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