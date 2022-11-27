A George Washington Christmas! Giving America's Children the GIFT of FREEDOM! Just like the Father of the United States of America, Americans may have to temporarily suffer with hardship and deprivation this winter. But as with Washington and his Patriot men, the historical moment of inconvenience proves all worthwhile when giving American children FREEDOM!
