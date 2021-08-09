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Atty.Reiner Fuellmich-Dr.Bryan Ardis hospitals use ineffective drugs against covid... Big $$$
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163 views • August 09, 2021
Attorney Reiner Fuellmich interviews Dr.Bryan Ardis on how the drug Remdesivir does more harm than good. Also, discusses an antibiotic that hospitals commonly use for covid that causes severe kidney damage. Many good insights that help Reiner Fuellmich to assemble evidence for his bigger-than-life court case... many like to call "Neuremberg 2.0"
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