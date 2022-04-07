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Dr. Naomi Wolf | Concerns over the latest batch of Pfizer FDA POIA documents
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66 views • April 07, 2022
Here is Dr. Naomi Wolf’s update from the volunteer WarRoom Posse’s Research Group’s Documents Review. The War Room Posse has been finding some very concerning insights inside the Pfizer Documents and the lawyers have been working overtime to identify crimes and causes of action.

https://dailyclout.io/pfizer-vaccine-fda-fails-to-mention-risk-of-heart-damage-in-teens/

(See page 7): http://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/ - Pfizer doc - Apr 1, 2022
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf Page 16 onwards is adverse events.

https://gettr.com/user/drnaomirwolf . https://dailyclout.io/ .

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/v1048z7-volunteer-war-room-posse-raise-concerns-over-the-latest-batch-of-pfizer-fda.html - April 7, 2022

Dr. Naomi Wolf | Volunteer War Room Posse raise concerns over the latest batch of Pfizer FDA POIA documents.
Dr. Naomi Wolf | Concerns over the latest batch of Pfizer FDA POIA documents .

Dr Naomi Wolf, Volunteer War Room Posse, concerns over the latest batch of Pfizer FDA POIA documents, DailyClout, Published April 7 2022
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dr naomi wolfvolunteer war room posseconcerns over the latest batch of pfizer fda poia documentsdailycloutpublished april 7 2022
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