Husker Football's Coach Rhule's Backwards Camouflage Hat Perfectly Symbolizes a Program Going Completely The Wrong Way: The Nebraska Backwards Bowl
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
4 views • 1 day ago

The Nebraska Backwards Bowl: Why Matt Rhule's Backwards Camouflage Hat Defined Nebraska's 2025 Las Vegas Bowl Appearance and perfectly captured a program going in reverse. The Nebraska Cornhuskers’ 2025 season concluded with a Las Vegas Bowl matchup against Utah, sparking discussions about coaching style, program direction, and fan reactions to sideline appearance choices amid ongoing challenges.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/husker-footballs-coach-rhules-backwards

#NebraskaFootball #Huskers #LasVegasBowl #MattRhule #CollegeFootball

