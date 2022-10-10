The Astrology of Lies, Lies, Everywhre Lies!

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Youtube is not letting me have open comments for this video because they are communists not Americans who believe in Free Speech! Email me or subscribe to me on a different platform and leave a comment! There are always other platforms! Today we discuss the current astrological aspects, and potentially Putin's next move. Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services https://seacoastastrological.com/ Our email: [email protected] or [email protected] Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, Odysee, Youtube #putinassination #astrology # horoscope