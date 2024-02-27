Create New Account
ALL-CAUSE MORTALITY INCREASED EVERY TIME THE COVID 19 SHOTS WERE DEPLOYED 💉💉💉
Alex Hammer
Published 15 hours ago

For every 800 injections administered, Rancourt and his colleagues concluded in their 180-page paper that one vaccine-related death occurs.


This 1-in-800 number becomes even more alarming when you consider how many doses were given.


At the time of Rancourt and colleagues’ report, 13.5 billion COVID-19 injections were administered.


Divide that number by 800, and you end up with approximately 17 million COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths.


Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html


🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts


5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/


Shared from and subscribe to:

OH MY GOD

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9A901NwoM8Pr/

