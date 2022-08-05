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5.8.22: DEMS plans UNFOLD/EXPOSED...not working! HUGE COURT Victories! SOR@S in Trouble! PRAY!
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100 views • May 09, 2022
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Music: Arlington March
Song by Rhythm Scott
https://artlist.io/song/10738/arlington-march?search=military
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
This word was in my heart, stirring me to where I just had share it. I Trust It will bless you and ENCOURAGE YOU, In JESUS Christ!
https://rumble.com/v12kbsw-a-word-from-my-heart-and-we-know.html
paul Harvey, If I were the devil: https://t.me/endilluminati/16729
45: “Democrats are the party of Crime, Chaos, and Death. Whether you like saying it, or not like saying it, it’s true. They are the Party of Death…
https://t.me/qthestormrider777/7764
President Trump : The just out movie, "2000 Mules" shows conclusively that the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen. https://t.me/qthestormrider777/7750
Biden Handing Over U.S. Sovereignty to WHO: https://t.me/qthestormrider777/7749
3 Big Developments;
Eric Greitens
● George Soros team that went after Greitens charged with perjury and evidence tampering. FBI agent plead guilty
https://t.me/qthestormrider777/7742
Memes of liberals crying: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/56761
Bam he just dunked Bush and Obama! Busted get us out of the world Bob I didn’t get us out of the war but I got you out! 💥 https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/56848
We are in the 50 year jubilee! : https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/56850
The Democrat Party is the Party of Voter Fraud. https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/56874
Patience is a word that most people don’t want to hear. They’d rather have some form of immediate gratification like a microwave dinner, click-to-buy, or some rushed, and often regretted, result. https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/56887
FOX News lawyers won’t let them report on this! The R.I.P. chord will be pulled regardless!!! https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57048
DURHAM WATCH: Kash explains the key motion that Durham recently won in his case against Sussman. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9554
Kari Lake: “What’s gonna happen next time is I believe we’re gonna have a red wave…https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9559
This part of the 2000 Mules intro was simple yet extremely powerful. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9563
Guy preaches truth about DS lies in church: https://t.me/RatchetTruth/40543
Happy Mothers Day: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9566
Eleventh Circuit, on a 3-0 decision, overturns lower court ruling from yesterday, now allowing Florida’s election integrity law to take immediate effect. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23067
Jamaicans know something is not right and have begun to question the government https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23170
Bill Gates Says the Code in mRNA Vaccines Can Be Updated Without Regulators Noticing 🤔 https://t.me/chiefnerd/3462
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
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Connect with us in the following ways:
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★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
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★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
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★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
-------------------------------
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲
https://virtualshield.com/deals/active/andweknow
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: Arlington March
Song by Rhythm Scott
https://artlist.io/song/10738/arlington-march?search=military
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
This word was in my heart, stirring me to where I just had share it. I Trust It will bless you and ENCOURAGE YOU, In JESUS Christ!
https://rumble.com/v12kbsw-a-word-from-my-heart-and-we-know.html
paul Harvey, If I were the devil: https://t.me/endilluminati/16729
45: “Democrats are the party of Crime, Chaos, and Death. Whether you like saying it, or not like saying it, it’s true. They are the Party of Death…
https://t.me/qthestormrider777/7764
President Trump : The just out movie, "2000 Mules" shows conclusively that the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen. https://t.me/qthestormrider777/7750
Biden Handing Over U.S. Sovereignty to WHO: https://t.me/qthestormrider777/7749
3 Big Developments;
Eric Greitens
● George Soros team that went after Greitens charged with perjury and evidence tampering. FBI agent plead guilty
https://t.me/qthestormrider777/7742
Memes of liberals crying: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/56761
Bam he just dunked Bush and Obama! Busted get us out of the world Bob I didn’t get us out of the war but I got you out! 💥 https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/56848
We are in the 50 year jubilee! : https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/56850
The Democrat Party is the Party of Voter Fraud. https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/56874
Patience is a word that most people don’t want to hear. They’d rather have some form of immediate gratification like a microwave dinner, click-to-buy, or some rushed, and often regretted, result. https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/56887
FOX News lawyers won’t let them report on this! The R.I.P. chord will be pulled regardless!!! https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57048
DURHAM WATCH: Kash explains the key motion that Durham recently won in his case against Sussman. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9554
Kari Lake: “What’s gonna happen next time is I believe we’re gonna have a red wave…https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9559
This part of the 2000 Mules intro was simple yet extremely powerful. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9563
Guy preaches truth about DS lies in church: https://t.me/RatchetTruth/40543
Happy Mothers Day: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9566
Eleventh Circuit, on a 3-0 decision, overturns lower court ruling from yesterday, now allowing Florida’s election integrity law to take immediate effect. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23067
Jamaicans know something is not right and have begun to question the government https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23170
Bill Gates Says the Code in mRNA Vaccines Can Be Updated Without Regulators Noticing 🤔 https://t.me/chiefnerd/3462
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin
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