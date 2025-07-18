7/18/25 TRUMP: TREASON EXPOSED! DNI Gabbard! GENIUS/HR1919, WHO WIN! LASD FF, MS Azure CCP!

7/18/25 The Treasonous Coup' attempt vs. President Trump & America exposed By DNI Gabbard in massive intelligence release! WHO Global Health Assembly Amendments Banned by Trump/State Dept./HHS! Microsoft's Azure software across DoD/Fed Gov backdoor to CCP exposed! GENIUS Act signed & HR 1919 is a dubious replacement to protect USA from future Digital Currency replacing US $ and Much More! Prayers are Paramount as we face down the Spider Web of Cartel Babylon! WE ARE FREE!





DNI Gabbard Releases the Treason Intel!

https://x.com/DNIGabbard





Dems walk out of Senate Judiciary Com. Hearing to confirm Emile Bove & Judge J Pirro:

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-panel-approves-nominations-bove-pirro-democrats-walk-out





HR 1919, Anti CBDC Surveillance Act: Does not outright ban a CBDC

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/SAP-HR1919.pdf





Text of HR 1919: Anti CBDC Surveillance Act:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1919/text





HUGE WIN! USA Rejects World Health Org. Assembly Amendments!!!

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-united-states-has-rejected-the?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=746475&post_id=168647466&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





Navy Intel W'Blower: Microsoft/Azure fed US Intel to CCP:

https://rumble.com/v6wd4lc-ep134-exposed-microsoft-allowed-china-access-to-dod-cyber-systems.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a





Debbie Lerhman substack: Earth to MAHA~Help! I’m drowning in a toxic stew:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-168666854

TAKE ACTION NOW This is at least as big a deal as the bill that removed liability from vaccines:

On Tuesday, July 22nd, the full Appropriations Committee will meet to vote on the appropriations bill, including the pesticide rider. Get the pesticide liability shield removed from the pending Interior Appropriations Bill:

Dept of Interior FY26 July 14, 2025 Press Release: Key Takeaways:

“Ensuring chemical and pesticide manufacturers are not overburdened with requirements that would drive businesses overseas and threaten American competitiveness” ~

https://appropriations.house.gov/news/press-releases/committee-releases-fy26-interior-environment-and-related-agencies

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6wddq0-71825.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a



