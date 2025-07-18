BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
7/18/25 TRUMP: TREASON EXPOSED! DNI Gabbard! GENIUS/HR1919, WHO WIN! LASD FF, MS Azure CCP!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1253 followers
114 views • 23 hours ago

7/18/25 The Treasonous Coup' attempt vs. President Trump & America exposed By DNI Gabbard in massive intelligence release! WHO Global Health Assembly Amendments Banned by Trump/State Dept./HHS! Microsoft's Azure software across DoD/Fed Gov backdoor to CCP exposed! GENIUS Act signed & HR 1919 is a dubious replacement to protect USA from future Digital Currency replacing US $ and Much More! Prayers are Paramount as we face down the Spider Web of Cartel Babylon! WE ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


DNI Gabbard Releases the Treason Intel!

https://x.com/DNIGabbard


Dems walk out of Senate Judiciary Com. Hearing to confirm Emile Bove & Judge J Pirro:

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-panel-approves-nominations-bove-pirro-democrats-walk-out


HR 1919, Anti CBDC Surveillance Act: Does not outright ban a CBDC

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/SAP-HR1919.pdf


Text of HR 1919: Anti CBDC Surveillance Act:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1919/text


HUGE WIN! USA Rejects World Health Org. Assembly Amendments!!!

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-united-states-has-rejected-the?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=746475&post_id=168647466&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


Navy Intel W'Blower: Microsoft/Azure fed US Intel to CCP:

https://rumble.com/v6wd4lc-ep134-exposed-microsoft-allowed-china-access-to-dod-cyber-systems.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


Debbie Lerhman substack: Earth to MAHA~Help! I’m drowning in a toxic stew:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-168666854

TAKE ACTION NOW This is at least as big a deal as the bill that removed liability from vaccines:

On Tuesday, July 22nd, the full Appropriations Committee will meet to vote on the appropriations bill, including the pesticide rider. Get the pesticide liability shield removed from the pending Interior Appropriations Bill:

Dept of Interior FY26 July 14, 2025 Press Release: Key Takeaways:

“Ensuring chemical and pesticide manufacturers are not overburdened with requirements that would drive businesses overseas and threaten American competitiveness” ~

https://appropriations.house.gov/news/press-releases/committee-releases-fy26-interior-environment-and-related-agencies

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6wddq0-71825.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


“Breakdown: It’s a Beautiful Place to Start”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHvXvoXJu48


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ




ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
