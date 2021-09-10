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Fauci exposed: Immediate criminal charges, premeditated mass murder
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90 views • September 10, 2021
Stew Peters, September 8, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci has had an unprecedented amount of unilateral authority granted to him by the regime, and remains the highest-paid bureaucrat in federal government, despite not being elected by "We The People".
www.stewpeters.tv
Dr. Anthony Fauci has had an unprecedented amount of unilateral authority granted to him by the regime, and remains the highest-paid bureaucrat in federal government, despite not being elected by "We The People".
www.stewpeters.tv
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