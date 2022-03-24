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THIS is extremely dangerous to our Democracy
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113 views • March 24, 2022
Proof our press is not free at all. Real journalists are smeared if they report anything else except the zionist freemason jew controlled group think narrative. Right now all of of us are inmates in the psychopath jews paranoid nightmare reality prison. WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH WORLD JEWISH GOVERNMENT
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION CLICK LINK HERE: http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion1.htm
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION CLICK LINK HERE: http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion1.htm
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