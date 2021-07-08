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ADRENOCHROME – THE HARVEST
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670 views • July 08, 2021
Kids are being Terrorized for the purpose of producing Adrenochrome, a natural compound found in Adrenal gland which induces a trance like state or high and gives the user more energy and a younger appearance.
The children are then killed. I won’t tell you what they do with the bodies.
Better to ask Clintons, Bushes, Obamas, Bidens, etc.
You Sick F@#Kn Bastard
This is why the White House and this part of Washington will be sealed off forever.
Sound of Freedom Film with Jim Caviezel - Movie Trailer - https://www.soundoffreedommovie.com
https://t.me/SoundofFreedomMovie
Film should be available after we enjoy this Summer coming out of CONVID PlanDemic. In the Autumn it should be out.
Watch the new Movie Sound of Freedom [Official Trailer] with Jim Caviezel to see some children saved. http://jimcaviezel.us/
Music: When The Smoke Is Going Down - Scorpions
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
The children are then killed. I won’t tell you what they do with the bodies.
Better to ask Clintons, Bushes, Obamas, Bidens, etc.
You Sick F@#Kn Bastard
This is why the White House and this part of Washington will be sealed off forever.
Sound of Freedom Film with Jim Caviezel - Movie Trailer - https://www.soundoffreedommovie.com
https://t.me/SoundofFreedomMovie
Film should be available after we enjoy this Summer coming out of CONVID PlanDemic. In the Autumn it should be out.
Watch the new Movie Sound of Freedom [Official Trailer] with Jim Caviezel to see some children saved. http://jimcaviezel.us/
Music: When The Smoke Is Going Down - Scorpions
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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