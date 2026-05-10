Hantavirus Blamed on Climate Change - The Zoonotic Threat Realized

"Experts" are blaming the new hantavirus outbreak on “climate change” and “increasing human interaction with nature.”

In other words, nature is dangerous! Going outside, living rural, or being with animals is reckless. This is the precisely the narrative I warned of in 2020: the zoonotic threat is being used to herd people into smart cities. Now, six years later, that exact script is playing out right on schedule.

Watch to see how the Hantavirus outbreak connects to Agenda 2030, tokenized financial systems, and technocratic agenda.

https://unshadowed.org

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2020 report:

THE ZOONOTIC THREAT: Into the Smart Cities With You! The "Biodiversity" Lie & Agenda 2030

https://altcensored.com/watch?v=aQ1kPX27X8c



"The Tokenization Trap" -- the 'new financial system' described in this video:

https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/the-tokenization-trap

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Mirrored - UNSHADOWED (IceAgeFarmer)

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