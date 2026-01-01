THE FREUDIAN SLIP HEARD AROUND MINNESOTA 🚨🇺🇸 [FRAUD IS BAD]

376 views • 21 hours ago

That's someone who just realized they said the quiet part out loud.

The way she physically recoiled from her own words tells you everything.

"If childcare is cut, I'm unable to work or go to school.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.