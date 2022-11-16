The Book of Exodus- Session 2 of 16 - A Remastered Commentary by Chuck Missler

Chuck Missler





November 15, 2022





The Book of Exodus is the bedrock of God's plan of redemption and is seen as a 'type' of the early church. It is also an adventure of discovery since the dramatic narrative is laced with numerous hidden messages in the form of microcodes and macrocodes, each anticipating the New Testament climax.

This study contains approx. 16 hours of verse-by-verse teachings.

Recorded: 1986

