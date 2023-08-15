The Whirlwind Dream 8-15-23 journaled on 8-17-23@8:24am (Uploaded 8-18-23)

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A dream from my lovely Jesus of a massive storm of war and trouble coming to America.
Proverbs 1:27 When your fear cometh as desolation, and your destruction cometh as a whirlwind; when distress and anguish cometh upon you.
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