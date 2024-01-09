Create New Account
P.3 Journalist John Flint, SHILLS FOR BIG PHARMA YET AGAIN: Covid variant JN.1 the latest reason for Western Australians TO GET INJECTED MVI_7319
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 19 hours ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c58e6c2e-38bc-4721-9f8a-c74a82eaf4c6

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/71ce229f-1fac-464f-b390-10ad4fe054d3

John Flint never stops, putting his byline to a page 3 article in the 7th January 2024 edition of the Western Australian The Sunday Times, titled ‘A NEW YEAR’S COVID THREAT’. His one-sided presentations in favour of repeat Covid ‘vaccinations’ are dangerous and disgusting. Is he a brainwashed innocent, a bought-off shill, inept, or a combination of these?

Disclaimer: I am expressing my opinions, which may be incorrect. This is not medical advice. Any negative assessments of John Flint and the medical persons and institutions mentioned in this video series are mine, and I may be completely wrong.


covid-19 vaccinationsspike proteinhospital admissionsmask-wearinglong-covidblood-clottingrat testscovid related deathscovid-unvaccinated deathsfully-informed medical consentmonovalent covid vaccinejn-1 variant

