As retail panics! 💥A Major Reversal May Be Coming for #Bitcoin ✅

🔍 The crypto markets have been crashing for months, with many calling for Bitcoin to drop back to the $30K level once again. Meanwhile, precious metals like gold and silver are going absolutely parabolic. Given this divergence, does it really make sense that Bitcoin is headed that much lower?





In this video, I take a deep dive into Bitcoin versus Gold, offering a fresh perspective and outlining an alternative scenario that I believe could play out over the coming months. By comparing crypto to traditional safe-haven assets, we explore a potential outcome that most market participants may be overlooking.





📊 Topics Covered:

- Crypto market crash and prolonged downside pressure

- Bitcoin price predictions and the $30K narrative

- Gold and silver breaking out to new highs

- Bitcoin vs. Gold: risk asset vs. safe-haven comparison

- Shifting capital flows between crypto and precious metals

- Alternative Bitcoin market scenarios most traders are missing

- Macro trends and their impact on digital and hard assets





