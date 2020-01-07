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WOMM 1-7-20 What Is Popularity Based On?
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4 views • January 07, 2020
Today I share an article about how 11 to 13 yo girls are under the impression that the best way to garner likes or popularity online is to post sexually explicit photos and videos. Where in the world could they be learning that from?
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/paedophiles-online-child-sex-abuse-images-self-generated-streaming-iwf-a9272876.html
My Minds Channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
Curator's Minds Channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/paedophiles-online-child-sex-abuse-images-self-generated-streaming-iwf-a9272876.html
My Minds Channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
Curator's Minds Channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
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