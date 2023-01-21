https://gettr.com/post/p25pp3fe17d
10.01.2023 Sprecher des Repräsentantenhauses Kevin McCarthy: Ein von den Republikanern geführtes Repräsentantenhaus wird der Kommunistischen Partei Chinas die Stirn bieten: Beenden Sie jede Abhängigkeit von China; Wehren Sie sich gegen den Völkermord der CCP und schützen Sie unsere nationale Sicherheit und Souveränität
#McCarthy #AusschussZuChina #麦卡锡
01/10/2023 众议院议长凯文·麦卡锡： 共和党领导的众议院将会站出来对抗中共：结束对中共国的依赖；对抗中共的种族大屠杀；保护我们的国家安全和领土完整
