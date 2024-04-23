Create New Account
The INFURIATING Truth About New York's 34 Counts Against Trump
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Apr 22, 2024


New York’s hush money trial against former president Donald Trump has begun and the media suggests there’s a “mountain of evidence” against him. But Glenn and Stu reveal the truth: Trump may have 34 counts of falsifying business records against him. But they’re all for ONE payment. So, how can one payment turn into 34 charges? And why is the prosecution relying on known-liar Michael Cohen?! Glenn and Stu break it down and also play a clip of a Democratic congresswoman revealing the real reason why Trump is on trial.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XEQAfgALhg

trumppresidentdemocrattruthnew yorkreasoncongresswomanglenn beckmichael cohentrialridiculousinfuriating34 counts

