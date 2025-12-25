Why does the world hate the Bible & Christians? (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to DarknessToLight.111





Over 50 countries in the world, mostly Muslim nation, have banned the Bible from entering their countries. Why? Even the Vatican’s popes put the Bible on the list of forbidden books to read in 1229 and 1545.





The Bible is truth as it testifies of Christ in John 5:39 and that enrages satan and his minions on earth as satan is the prince of the power of the air in Ephesians 2:2 who deceives the whole world (Revelation 12:9).





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington