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Donbass: I'm Alive: "Azov Soldiers Kept Firing on Us and We Are Ukrainians"
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30 views • April 29, 2022
I am taking video vignettes from the documentary "Donbass: I'm Alive" and this video has local residents in Mariupol asking why they are being targeted by their own Ukraine Azov military while trying to get by in every day life during the conflict.
Related video:
DONBASS I'M ALIVE!
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Related video:
DONBASS I'M ALIVE!
IntelZone on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wuFVA71JCn4y/
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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