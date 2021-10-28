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IVERMECTIN WORKS - 200 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS TREATED
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352 views • October 28, 2021
EMERGENCY NOTICE BEING KEPT FROM MSM & POPULATION ! !
Joe Rogan Show with Dr. Pierre Kory
IVERMECTIN WORKS AGAINST COVID
200 MEMBERS OF US CONGRESS WERE TREATED WITH IVERMECTIN
See for yourself at https://banned.video/watch?id=6179f215611b291edb9cf8f3
Joe Rogan Show with Dr. Pierre Kory
IVERMECTIN WORKS AGAINST COVID
200 MEMBERS OF US CONGRESS WERE TREATED WITH IVERMECTIN
See for yourself at https://banned.video/watch?id=6179f215611b291edb9cf8f3
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