Astronomical Skeleton Project - Precision Masterpiece by Mark Frank - HaloScience - HaloTech
HaloRock
Published 19 hours ago |

This clock took 5 years to make.

    400 year perpetual calendar

    equation of time

    sidereal time

    Sun/Moon rise & set

    Moon's phase & age

    tides

    solar/lunar eclipses

    planisphere

    tellurium

    a full-featured orrery to Saturn moons

