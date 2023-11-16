Create New Account
Greg Kelly: Democrats don't want our country to look like America anymore
NewsClips
Published 16 hours ago

Greg Kelly explains the different threats to America by the Democrats, talks about the different rights that American citizens have to make a difference, proves that politicians like Biden, Obama, and Clinton have used their political powers for personal gain



Keywords
current eventsdemocratsobamapoliticsclintonbidenthreats

