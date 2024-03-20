Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Psyop' on display: Schmitt exposes mission to seize Trump's wealth.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2222 Subscribers
Shop now
22 views
Published 20 hours ago

'PSYOP': Rob Schmitt tears apart a giddy establishment media's claims that Trump is "broke," while exposing the Democrat-inspired plot to strip the leading presidential candidate of his personal wealth before Election Day.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

Keywords
president trumpindictmentwitchhuntrob schmittnewsmaxplot to steal wealth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket