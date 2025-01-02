BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hermetically Sealed Reels - Medley of Musical Shorts About The Hermetic Principles Thru Audio Visuals
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
This is a collection of 9 shorts I expanded to a normal upload format going over the foundational 7 Hermetic Principles: 1st segment is the primer going briefly over all the seven Universal Laws thru music snippets I put together.. Next 7 segments are the shorts I made last spring, producing one per day featuring a different speaker on each one.  After that we touch on the 8th principle of care, or the Generative Principle.  And for closure we got the Justice Tarot Card, which represents much more beyond the title: Natural Law (Lex Rex), Balance, Maat, Libra, Karma, Causality, Harmony, Truth & Morality.


Familiar with my work?  grateful!  Not really?  that's okay!  It's just to remind/inform y'all that I've had several music mixes that were more extensive in visually exploring & showcasing music that teaches these Eternal Principles.

Best place to view them all is on Odysee under my Natural Law playlist..  I do have 2 playlists on my yt channel dedicated to that Hermetically Sealed hip hop, and also another Natural Law playlist featuring dozens of lectures, presentations, podcasts, etc.   


Also, please check out the homie Theo Lux's website NattyLaw .com I collaborated on with him, which includes a stacked music page, plenty of resources, pages to learn a lot from and our merch shop that features AwakenYaMind clothing, hats & accessories, and many other Natty Law goodies of similar varieties!

musicnatural lawdancerapkarmahip hopuniversal lawhermeticshortsvisualsfirst principlereelsart of life
