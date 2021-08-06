The Zombification of The World Through Vaccinations

The Canadian theology professor Dr. Pierre Gilbert during a lecture in

1995 warned of a coming mandatory vaccine containing liquid crystals

that, when exposed to magnetic frequencies, turn vaccine recipients

into “zombies.”



"Scientists" developed a new method of controlling certain nerve cells

of the brain to manipulate behaviors — and it’s delivered via viral

injection.



In a 2016 experiment, synthesized proteins were inserted into a VIRUS,

where they were injected into brains of mice to ultimately control the

reward/motivation centers of brain using magnetic fields.



“In the biological destruction there are the organized tempests on the

magnetic fields,” Gilbert said. “What will follow is a contamination

of the bloodstreams of mankind, creating intentional infections.”



“This will be enforced via laws that will make vaccination mandatory,”

he continued. “And these vaccines will make possible to control

people.”



“The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will become hosted in the

brain cells, which will become micro-receivers of electromagnetic

fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent.”



“And through these low frequency waves people will be unable to think,

you’ll be turned into a zombie.”



“Don’t think of this as a hypothesis. This has been done. Think of

Rwanda,” he added, suggesting this technology was behind the 1994

Rwandan genocide.



All of the above is notable given reported strange side effects with

the COVID-19 vaccine involving magnetism.