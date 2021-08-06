© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zombification of The World Through Vaccinations
Follow
8
Share
Report
346 views • August 06, 2021
The Canadian theology professor Dr. Pierre Gilbert during a lecture in
1995 warned of a coming mandatory vaccine containing liquid crystals
that, when exposed to magnetic frequencies, turn vaccine recipients
into “zombies.”
"Scientists" developed a new method of controlling certain nerve cells
of the brain to manipulate behaviors — and it’s delivered via viral
injection.
In a 2016 experiment, synthesized proteins were inserted into a VIRUS,
where they were injected into brains of mice to ultimately control the
reward/motivation centers of brain using magnetic fields.
“In the biological destruction there are the organized tempests on the
magnetic fields,” Gilbert said. “What will follow is a contamination
of the bloodstreams of mankind, creating intentional infections.”
“This will be enforced via laws that will make vaccination mandatory,”
he continued. “And these vaccines will make possible to control
people.”
“The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will become hosted in the
brain cells, which will become micro-receivers of electromagnetic
fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent.”
“And through these low frequency waves people will be unable to think,
you’ll be turned into a zombie.”
“Don’t think of this as a hypothesis. This has been done. Think of
Rwanda,” he added, suggesting this technology was behind the 1994
Rwandan genocide.
All of the above is notable given reported strange side effects with
the COVID-19 vaccine involving magnetism.
1995 warned of a coming mandatory vaccine containing liquid crystals
that, when exposed to magnetic frequencies, turn vaccine recipients
into “zombies.”
"Scientists" developed a new method of controlling certain nerve cells
of the brain to manipulate behaviors — and it’s delivered via viral
injection.
In a 2016 experiment, synthesized proteins were inserted into a VIRUS,
where they were injected into brains of mice to ultimately control the
reward/motivation centers of brain using magnetic fields.
“In the biological destruction there are the organized tempests on the
magnetic fields,” Gilbert said. “What will follow is a contamination
of the bloodstreams of mankind, creating intentional infections.”
“This will be enforced via laws that will make vaccination mandatory,”
he continued. “And these vaccines will make possible to control
people.”
“The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will become hosted in the
brain cells, which will become micro-receivers of electromagnetic
fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent.”
“And through these low frequency waves people will be unable to think,
you’ll be turned into a zombie.”
“Don’t think of this as a hypothesis. This has been done. Think of
Rwanda,” he added, suggesting this technology was behind the 1994
Rwandan genocide.
All of the above is notable given reported strange side effects with
the COVID-19 vaccine involving magnetism.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.