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BardsFM & Resistance Chicks Talk Turkey: Rittenhouse, History, Faith & MORE!
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10 views • November 25, 2021
Leah and I had the privilege of joining Scott Kesterson of BardsFM for a special Thanksgiving conversation. We talked about Kyle Rittenhouse coming out hard at Lin Wood in his interview with Tucker Carlson. Then we went into the foundation of our nation, founding fathers, our forefathers, the pilgrims, the first Thanksgiving and why we have every reason to HOPE and every reason to FIGHT to preserve this great republic they sacrificed everything to give us.
And of course, we talked turkey- no really, we talked about butchering turkeys at our friends house... you don't want to miss this conversation that will leave you filled with joy, hope, laughter, answers for how we move forward, and may even make you shed a tear or two. Listen to Full, original podcast here: https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-h4gqy-113e352
Follow Scott on www.BardsFM.com

Use code CHICKS at reawakeningseries.com for 10% off and to be entered for a chance to WIN 2 VIP tickets to the REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR and get an exclusive BACKSTAGE PASS to meet Gen. Flynn and the other speakers.
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tucker carlsonbards of warscott kestersonkyle rittenhousethe pilgrimsthe first thanksgiving
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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