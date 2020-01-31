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Confirmed: First Case Of Human-To-Human Transmission Of Coronavirus In U.S. - War Room Full Show
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17 views • January 31, 2020
Savanah Hernandez and Harrison Smith host the War Room as the WHO declares a global health emergency over the coronavirus. Mike Adams and Jon Rappoport join the show to break down the severity of the outbreak and what the US needs to do to quell the spread. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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