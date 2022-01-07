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Charlies Lieber | Convicted Harvard Scientist, China, 5G, Injectable Nano-Tech & Transhumanism
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105 views • January 07, 2022
Investigative journalist Maryam Henein joins us to share about the nefarious nano-technology created by convicted Harvard Professor Charles Lieber including: Syringe-Injectable Mesh Electronics, Liquid Computing, Cyborg Tissues, & 5G Radiation to Vibrate Corona Virus Particles from Preset Nanotubule Containers.
Find the Show Notes, Documents and Videos Referenced On Today’s Interview At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Lieber
Learn More About the Research of Maryam Henein Today At: https://www.activistpost.com/
Learn More About the Tools Provided by Mike Adams Today At:
www.NaturalNews.com
www.Brighteon.com
www.Censored.News
It is alleged that, unbeknownst to Harvard University, beginning in 2011, Dr. Charles Lieber became a “Strategic Scientist” at Wuhan University of Technology (WUT) in China. He later became a contractual participant in China’s Thousand Talents Plan from at least 2012 through 2015. – https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-indicted-false-statement-charges
Where Are We At In the Biblical Timeline of Things? https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Download All of the Documents: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Nz-4PKW0rNDugLd27Ralw5vzAYBsEpH4?usp=sharing_eil_dm&;ts=61d3deb4
Upload All of the Documents to: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Lieber
Virus-Sized Transistors
https://www.harvardmagazine.com/2011/01/virus-sized-transistors
Harvard’s Charles M. Lieber holds the U.S. Patent for using 5G radiation to vibrate corona virus particles from preset nanotubule containers. https://stateofthenation.co/?p=60567
Harvard University Professor and Two Chinese Nationals Charged in Three Separate China Related Cases https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
Harvard’s (now convicted) Charles M. Lieber creates U.S. Patent for using 5G radiation to vibrate corona virus particles from preset nanotubule containers. - https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2015199784A2/en
What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccins? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
From Espionage to Tax Evasion || Charles Lieber Found Guilty On All Six Counts https://vaxxter.com/from-espionage-to-tax-evasion-charles-lieber-found-guilty-on-all-six-counts/
Could Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chips make us all as smart as he is? https://nypost.com/2021/03/06/rockets-brain-chips-is-elon-musk-superhero-or-supervillain/
Please consider working at Neuralink!
Short-term: solve brain/spine injuries
Long-term: human/AI symbiosis
Latter will be species-level important
Work at either at our Bay Area or Austin locations
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1356027336387252235?lang=en
Syringe-injectable mesh electronics integrate seamlessly with minimal chronic immune response in the brain - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28533392/
'Cyborg' tissues: Merging engineered human tissues with bio-compatible nanoscale wires
http://cmliris.harvard.edu/assets/TechReview_TissueScaffold_27Aug12.pdf
Liquid Computing - https://www.harvardmagazine.com/2001/11/liquid-computing.html
Patents by Inventor Charles M. Lieber - https://patents.justia.com/inventor/charles-m-lieber
The Truth About The Chinese Communist Invasion of America: https://timetofreeamerica.com/chinese-invasion/#scroll-content
Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
This interview originally appeared on Flyover Conservatives:
https://rumble.com/vs0o0v-revelation-mark-of-the-beast-timeline-flyover-conservatives.html
Find the Facts Related to Today's Show At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Find the Show Notes, Documents and Videos Referenced On Today’s Interview At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Lieber
Learn More About the Research of Maryam Henein Today At: https://www.activistpost.com/
Learn More About the Tools Provided by Mike Adams Today At:
www.NaturalNews.com
www.Brighteon.com
www.Censored.News
It is alleged that, unbeknownst to Harvard University, beginning in 2011, Dr. Charles Lieber became a “Strategic Scientist” at Wuhan University of Technology (WUT) in China. He later became a contractual participant in China’s Thousand Talents Plan from at least 2012 through 2015. – https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-indicted-false-statement-charges
Where Are We At In the Biblical Timeline of Things? https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Download All of the Documents: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Nz-4PKW0rNDugLd27Ralw5vzAYBsEpH4?usp=sharing_eil_dm&;ts=61d3deb4
Upload All of the Documents to: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Lieber
Virus-Sized Transistors
https://www.harvardmagazine.com/2011/01/virus-sized-transistors
Harvard’s Charles M. Lieber holds the U.S. Patent for using 5G radiation to vibrate corona virus particles from preset nanotubule containers. https://stateofthenation.co/?p=60567
Harvard University Professor and Two Chinese Nationals Charged in Three Separate China Related Cases https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
Harvard’s (now convicted) Charles M. Lieber creates U.S. Patent for using 5G radiation to vibrate corona virus particles from preset nanotubule containers. - https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2015199784A2/en
What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccins? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
From Espionage to Tax Evasion || Charles Lieber Found Guilty On All Six Counts https://vaxxter.com/from-espionage-to-tax-evasion-charles-lieber-found-guilty-on-all-six-counts/
Could Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chips make us all as smart as he is? https://nypost.com/2021/03/06/rockets-brain-chips-is-elon-musk-superhero-or-supervillain/
Please consider working at Neuralink!
Short-term: solve brain/spine injuries
Long-term: human/AI symbiosis
Latter will be species-level important
Work at either at our Bay Area or Austin locations
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1356027336387252235?lang=en
Syringe-injectable mesh electronics integrate seamlessly with minimal chronic immune response in the brain - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28533392/
'Cyborg' tissues: Merging engineered human tissues with bio-compatible nanoscale wires
http://cmliris.harvard.edu/assets/TechReview_TissueScaffold_27Aug12.pdf
Liquid Computing - https://www.harvardmagazine.com/2001/11/liquid-computing.html
Patents by Inventor Charles M. Lieber - https://patents.justia.com/inventor/charles-m-lieber
The Truth About The Chinese Communist Invasion of America: https://timetofreeamerica.com/chinese-invasion/#scroll-content
Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
This interview originally appeared on Flyover Conservatives:
https://rumble.com/vs0o0v-revelation-mark-of-the-beast-timeline-flyover-conservatives.html
Find the Facts Related to Today's Show At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
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