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THE VACCINES ARE KILLING PEOPLE - DR. BHAKDI EXPLAINS THE CLEAR AND ALARMING EVIDENCE
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943 views • December 24, 2021
In this special report:
Dr. Bhakdi explains how and why the gene-based COVID-“vaccines” trigger the breakdown of immunological defenses against infectious agents that lie dormant (“sleeping”) in our bodies. These include many viruses such as Herpes zoster (shingles), Epstein-Barr-Virus (infectious mononucleosis), Cytomegaloviruses, bacteria – particularly tuberculosis – and parasites.

Moreover, our sentinel lymphocytes are vitally important in protecting us against tumors because they swiftly exterminate cancer cells that continually arise in our bodies. “Vaccine”- mediated destruction of these sentinel lymphocytes is going to have disastrous global consequences. Patients with dreaded “old” infections such as tuberculosis and with malignant tumors will flood the hospitals around the world.

Mirror Source:
Doctors for COVID Ethics
https://doctors4covidethics.org/dr-explains-basic-immunology/


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