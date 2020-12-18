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COLLAPSE: The New America Welcomes You. IMPORTANT UPDATES. Mannarino
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82 views • December 18, 2020
COLLAPSE: The New America Welcomes You. IMPORTANT UPDATES. Mannarino ,, Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoOhzyG-i7IMBEMbyRlI66g ,, QUOTE ,, It is amazing that people who think we cannot afford to pay for doctors, hospitals, and medication somehow think that we can afford to pay for doctors, hospitals, medication and a government bureaucracy to administer it. Thomas Sowell
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