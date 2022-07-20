U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan Next Month, CCP Warns Against It

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https://gnews.org/post/pwk94c8b
07/19/2022 Hindustan Times: Amid spiraling friction with China, U.S. Speaker will visit Taiwan next month. Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip will mark the first visit by a U.S speaker in 25 years. Joe Biden & Xi Jinping are expected to speak virtually in the coming weeks. The timing is sensitive for China because it will come in the same month as the August 1 anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army and CCP will hold its 20th congress later this year